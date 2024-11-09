Suspect arrested following series of stabbings in Seattle’s CID

Seattle police have arrested a man following a series of stabbings over the past 40 hours, in the Chinatown-International District (CID).



The spree began early Thursday morning with a stabbing near 12th Avenue South and South King Street. A 52-year-old woman was seriously injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Later that day at 12:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male stabbed near 8th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Again on the same day at 8 p.m. near that same intersection, officers responded to reports of a man stabbed in the back near 8th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. This time, the victim was 37 years old. Police located and detained a possible suspect near an abandoned building at 10th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. The 34-year-old man had a felony warrant and was booked into King County Jail.

At 8:39 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault in the 800 block of South King Street beneath the I-5 freeway overpass. They located a 60-year-old man with a cut on his hand inside their vehicle.

The attacker got away but his description was similar to the previously reported stabbings.

Then on Friday, at about 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of an assault near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. They found a 53-year-old man bleeding heavily from a neck injury.

Then later in the day at 2 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 10 Avenue South and South Jackson Street for reports of five people stabbed. A suspect was eventually arrested.

Police have not yet released his identity or detailed the charges they plan to file. Detectives are investigating whether the stabbings were connected. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.