Stay safe from holiday scams

By Rocky Fong

Sponsored by JPMorganChase

The holidays are a time to celebrate with loved ones, not fall victim to scams that can steal your cheer. Falling for a scam can lead to losing money and putting your account and personal information at risk, which can be both time consuming and costly.

Here are some common seasonal scams and tips to help protect yourself:

Missed packages or problems with delivery: Expecting a package? Be cautious of phishing messages through email or text impersonating delivery services like UPS or FedEx with links to view “missed deliveries.” These links may lead to fake sign-in pages or malware-infected sites. Do not respond to messages requesting personal or financial information, including money or cryptocurrency. Be wary of unexpected packages and avoid scanning QR codes, as they may be attempts to steal your information.

Online deals that are too good to be true: When shopping online or on social media, buy only from trusted websites and vendors. If purchasing on a platform or marketplace, stay on the platform to complete transactions and communicate with sellers, as protections often apply only when you use the platform. Use payment methods that offer buyer protection, and never send money to strangers or use Zelle for purchases, especially when you can’t confirm the goods exist.

Phony charities preying on your generosity: The holidays are also a season of giving. Before you donate money, double-check contact and payment information for your charity of choice and watch for text, email or phone call solicitations. Like any other unsolicited message, don’t click on links or open attachments that may contain malware or attempt to steal your information.

“Scammers do not discriminate and can target anyone during this festive season. Don’t let your guard down. Always remember that if something seems off, it likely is. By staying alert and informed, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from falling victim during this holiday season,” said Darius Kingsley, head of Consumer Banking Practices at Chase.

Tips to avoid scams:

Don’t send money to unknown individuals or for goods or services that you can’t confirm exist.

Be cautious of friendly messages from strangers on social apps. Scammers might try to build trust before asking for money.

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Watch out for deep discounts or low prices that may be scams.

If you shop on social media marketplaces, never pay using Zelle—it is the same as cash and you may not get back if there is an issue.

For more information about ways to help protect yourself from scams, visit chase.com/scamspotting —it’s a free resource that offers information in English and Spanish.

# # #

For informational/educational purposes only: Views and strategies described may not be appropriate for everyone and are not intended as specific advice/recommendation for any individual. Information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but JPMorgan Chase & Co. or its affiliates and/or subsidiaries do not warrant its completeness or accuracy. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates are not responsible for, and do not provide or endorse third party products, services, or other content.

Deposit products provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Opportunity Lender.

© 2024 JPMorgan Chase & Co.