Sen. Maria Cantwell joined community leaders in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) on Saturday evening to rally voters. The event, held at Joyale Seafood Restaurant, aimed to encourage voter participation ahead of the Nov. 7 election.

Cantwell was joined by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Port Commissioner Sam Cho, and other local leaders at the “Get Out The Vote” dinner—where they urged attendees to make their voices heard at the polls.