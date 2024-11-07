Seattle University partners with Indian Consulate for Culture Week

Seattle University is set to become the first U.S. university to host an India Culture Week in partnership with the Consulate General of India and the Roundglass India Center. The event will take place from Nov. 12 – 14.



“India Culture Week is aimed to provide a better understanding and appreciation of contemporary India to U.S. students,” said Prakash Gupta, Consul General of India. “We thank the leadership and team of Seattle University for their support and look forward to students and the public enjoying the photo exhibit, cultural dance performances, food festival, yoga sessions, art workshops and lecture series on India!”



Speakers at the event will include Gupta, as well as Eduardo Peñalver, president of Seattle University. Prakriti Poddar and Sital Kalantry, executive director of the Roundglass India Center, will help lead discussions and activities throughout the week.

Peñalver called India Culture Week “an exciting step toward fostering greater global understanding.”

Indian cuisine will take center stage during the week, with an authentic food banquet offering a variety of dishes from across India. And attendees will have the opportunity to participate in yoga and wellness workshops.

The week’s events will also include a performance by the Prashanthi Chitre Institute of Performing Arts, which will highlight the cultural richness of India through a blend of classical and folk music and dance.

In addition, the India Collection at Seattle University’s Lemieux Library will be unveiled, a gift from the Indian Consulate. The collection features 100 books, covering a range of subjects from Indian history and poetry to architecture and politics. The university will also host a photo exhibit titled India Through U.S. Eyes, featuring works by local photographer Tim Durkan and Seattle Magazine columnist Linda Lowry.