San Francisco’s Alan Wong wins re-election

San Francisco City College Board President Alan Wong is celebrating his re-election, capturing over 80,000 votes in early election results.

“I feel great about the campaign that we ran! I wanted to make sure I worked my hardest so when the results came out I would have no regrets whatever the result. And after seeing the election results, I feel that my hard work paid off,” Wong said. “I woke up early in the mornings to campaign at bus and train stops and went to farmers markets and other big city events to talk to as many voters as I could.”

Wong outlined his priorities for the next term, emphasizing fiscal responsibility and the protection of key programs that benefit San Francisco residents.He has also been a staunch advocate for strengthening the representation of the Asian American community at City College. One of his key accomplishments was successfully fighting to preserve the Cantonese program at the college, ensuring that the next generation of Cantonese speakers would be equipped to serve the city’s large Chinese-speaking immigrant community. In addition, Wong worked closely with California Assemblymember Phil Ting to pass Assembly Bill 264, which designated Lunar New Year as a paid school holiday at California community colleges—a move that highlights Wong’s commitment to both cultural recognition and educational equity.