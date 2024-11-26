Samoa ministers meet with WA officials

Washington Lt. Gov. Denny Heck met with a delegation of ministers from the Independent State of Samoa on Nov. 13.

The meeting—facilitated by Lydia Faitalia, chair of the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs—focused on economic development and climate change, with both sides discussing opportunities for collaboration.

The visit highlighted not only governmental cooperation but also a celebration of culture and tradition, reinforcing ties between the two regions and fostering community building.