Sal Mungia will be the newest Washington Supreme Court Justice 

Salvador “Sal” Mungia has been elected to the Washington State Supreme Court, securing the Justice Position #02 seat in this year’s election. Mungia, a prominent attorney and advocate for equity and justice, received 64% of the vote in King County, defeating his opponent, Dave Larson, who garnered 34%.



Throughout his legal career, Mungia has been a champion for marginalized communities, advocating for reforms such as Washington’s General Rule 37, which addresses racial bias in jury duty selection—a groundbreaking policy that made Washington the first state to tackle this issue at the Supreme Court level.

A child of Mexican and Japanese immigrant parents, Mungia’s personal experiences with racism and inequality shaped his dedication to ensuring fairness and equal opportunity for all. He has spent decades working as an attorney, including as Managing Partner at Gordon Thomas Honeywell.

