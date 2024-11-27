Peter Kwon elected to NLC Board of Directors

SeaTac Councilmember Peter Kwon has been elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors. Kwon was chosen by NLC’s membership during the organization’s 2024 City Summit in Tampa, Florida. He will serve a two-year term, providing strategic guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance, and membership efforts.

Kwon, now in his ninth year on the SeaTac City Council, previously served two consecutive terms as president of the NLC’s Asian Pacific American Municipal Officials and will continue to serve as Immediate Past President.

“I’m honored to be working with elected champions across our nation to prioritize and advocate for our local communities and neighborhoods as NLC celebrates 100 years,” said Kwon.

The NLC, the largest organization representing cities, local officials, and municipal staff, advocates for local government priorities in Washington, D.C., through federal-local partnerships.