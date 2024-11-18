Miyamoto named Asian American Executive of the Year

Boeing engineer Nyle Miyamoto has been named the 2024 Asian American Executive of the Year as part of the Asian American Engineer of the Year (AAEOY) annual recognition event.

Miyamoto, who works in Everett as Senior Director of Commercial Airplanes Structures Engineering at Boeing, has dedicated his 33-year career to advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace. His leadership has helped foster the development of Asian American engineers and leaders, while also supporting initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for underrepresented groups.

“This award holds deep meaning for me,” Miyamoto said. “It represents the culmination of my family’s journey—a true ‘coming to America’ story.” Miyamoto’s family history is rooted in his great-grandfather Zenbei, who arrived in Seattle from Japan in the early 1900s. Zenbei, who began his new life as a fruit and vegetable peddler, is an enduring symbol of perseverance for Miyamoto, who is proud to carry forward the legacy of hard work and sacrifice.

The AAEOY awards are a national event held annually to recognize the achievements of Asian American engineers and highlight the importance of diversity in STEM fields.