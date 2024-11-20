Legislation to honor Dosan Ahn Chang Ho awaits Biden’s approval

A bill to honor Korean independence activist Dosan Ahn Chang Ho by redesignating a post office in Los Angeles’ Koreatown now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk after passing the U.S. Senate on Monday. The legislation, introduced by Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California, was unanimously approved by the House of Representatives in January.

“As the representative for LA’s Koreatown—home to the largest Korean American population in the United States—I’m thrilled we are making strides to honor the contributions of Korean American leaders and activists like Dosan Ahn Chang Ho by naming this community landmark after him,” Gomez said. Dosan’s story embodies the stories of millions of immigrants in America, and I am grateful that my Senate colleagues from both sides of the aisle granted the Korean American community the recognition they deserve.”



Ahn Chang Ho, also known as Dosan, was a key figure in the Korean independence movement. He emigrated to the United States with his wife, becoming one of the first Korean couples to settle in the country. Ahn founded early Korean American community groups, advocated for social reform, and played a central role in opposing the Japanese occupation of Korea. He also helped author South Korea’s national anthem.

Once signed into law, the bill will rename the newly established U.S. Postal Service facility in Koreatown as the Dosan Ahn Chang Ho Post Office.