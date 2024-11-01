Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination against Asian Americans

A new lawsuit accuses the District Attorney of Alameda County, California of anti-Asian discrimination. Craig Chew claims that Pamela Price’s office has implemented biased practices that disproportionately affect Asian American communities, undermining trust in the local justice system.



The 85-page lawsuit, filed on Thursday, details eight alleged events in which Chew failed to “gain Price’s trust as an Asian American” and says Price’s views were based on longstanding racial stereotypes that paint Asian Americans as “sneaky, cunning [and] untrustworthy.”

Chew, worked previously as a Berkeley police officer and spent most of his career in the Alameda County DA’s office, working his way up through the ranks. Chew said he was fired after raising concerns about Price’s attempts to get around legally mandated background checks.

Price has not publicly addressed the allegations.