Ichiro Suzuki could make history as first Asian player in the Hall of Fame

Former Seattle Mariners star Ichiro Suzuki is on track to become the first Asian player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, with many speculating he could join the elite ranks of unanimous selections. Earlier this month, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced that Suzuki would appear on the 2025 Hall of Fame ballot, marking the start of his eligibility.

Ichiro played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball, earning 10 All-Star selections and 10 Gold Gloves. With a total of 4,367 career hits—3,089 in the MLB and 1,278 in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball—he holds the record for most hits in professional baseball history.