The University of Washington (UW) men’s basketball team added a major piece to its 2025 recruiting class with the commitment of four-star point guard JJ Mandaquit.

Mandaquit, a 6’1″ guard from Hawai’i, currently plays at Utah Prep, and is of Filipino, Chinese, and Hawaiian descent known for his court vision and playmaking ability rather than scoring.

He is currently the 49th overall prospect in the 247 composite rankings and the #6 rated point guard.