Father of missing Maui woman, dies

The father of a missing woman from Maui has been found dead in Los Angeles after flying there to search for his daughter, who disappeared earlier this month.

Ryan Kobayashi, 58, was found at about 4 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot near Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said. He apparently took his own life by jumping off a parking structure.

“The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today. After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life,” said the nonprofit organization believed to be assisting in Hannah’s search. “This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably.”

Hannah Kobayashi, 31, vanished while en route to New York City from her native Maui on Nov. 8.

A few days later, family members back home received disturbing text messages from Kobayashi’s phone, including one saying someone was trying to steal her identity, and that she was “really scared.”

Ryan Kobayashi immediately flew to Los Angeles to search for his daughter and had been there for about two weeks.