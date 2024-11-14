Dev Patel featured on Vanity Fair cover with Hollywood icons

Actor Dev Patel has been featured on the cover of Vanity Fair alongside Hollywood A-listers Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, and Zoe Saldana. The cover highlights the stars as part of the magazine’s 2024 Hollywood Issue, celebrating influential actors shaping the entertainment industry.

Patel, known for his standout roles in films like Slumdog Millionaire and The Green Knight, and most recently, Monkey Man, is recognized for his growing influence in both Hollywood and beyond. His inclusion marks a significant moment in his career, showcasing his increasing prominence in the global film scene.

For the magazine cover shoot, Dev was spotted in a dapper brown suit as he looked directly at the camera. Beside him is Nicole Kidman with whom he shared screen space in Garth Davies’ Lion. Nicole played his adoptive mother. The film is special for the actor as Dev got his first Academy Award nomination and British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) win in the Best Supporting Actor category.