Dave Min clinches California’s 47th District

California State Sen. Dave Min defeated former Assemblymember Scott Baugh Tuesday night in the race for California’s 47th congressional district, securing a key victory for Min and national Democrats.

In his victory statement, Min expressed his gratitude, saying, “As the child of immigrants who survived the Korean War, I owe everything I have to this country.” He pledged to fight for democracy, freedoms, and economic opportunity, with a focus on issues such as reproductive rights, affordable housing, gun violence reduction, and climate action.

“The fight has just begun,” he added.

The seat, vacated when three-term incumbent Rep. Katie Porter ran for U.S. Senate, quickly became one of the most closely watched races in the nation. Republicans were optimistic that Baugh could flip the seat, especially after his narrow loss to Porter in 2022, despite being heavily outspent.