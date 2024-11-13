Community feedback needed for Public Safety Survey

Seattle University is conducting the 10th annual Seattle Public Safety Survey, now open through Nov. 30. The survey, available in 11 languages including English, Chinese, Korean, Tagalog, and Vietnamese, invites feedback from Seattle residents and workers on public safety concerns in their communities.

The survey, at publicsafetysurvey.org, aims to gather insights on safety and security issues to help the Seattle Police Department (SPD) better understand community concerns. Survey results will inform the department’s Micro-Community Policing Plans and contribute to ongoing police-community dialogue.

A report on the survey findings will be shared with SPD, and community-police engagement meetings will be held in May-August 2025 to discuss the results.