CACCWA supports local businesses with resiliency loans

The Cambodian American Community Council of Washington (CACCWA) has announced updates to its Small Business Resiliency Loan (SBRL) Program, aimed at assisting Cambodian American businesses across Washington State.

Since its launch in May 2024, the SBRL program has secured over $384,000 to help 16 businesses.

The program offers low-interest loans ranging from $500 to $25,000 with repayment terms of 12 to 24 months. A unique feature allows borrowers to receive a grant equal to the loan amount upon repayment, providing additional resources for business growth.

Businesses benefiting from the program include restaurants, nail salons, and coffee shops, with funds used for inventory expansion, debt repayment, and digital marketing efforts.

For businesses seeking assistance, reach out to CACCWA’s team members:

Sreymom Pech sreymom.pech@caccwa.org or

Nathalie Chan nathalie.chan@caccwa.org.