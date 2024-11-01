Boeing dismantles DEI department 

Boeing has reportedly disbanded its global diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) department. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that employees from this office will be merged with another human resources team that concentrates on talent management and employee engagement. Sara Liang Bowen, the vice president who led the DEI department, also announced her resignation via LinkedIn on the same day.

In her post, Bowen said, “It has been the privilege of my lifetime to lead Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at the Boeing company these past 5+ years. Our team strived every day to support the evolving brilliance and creativity of our workforce. The team achieved so much—sometimes imperfectly, never easily—and dreamed of doing much more still.”

This restructuring is part of broader cost-cutting measures, with reports indicating that Boeing may eliminate 17,000 positions by early next year.