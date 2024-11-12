Ban Tien named new chief of METRO police

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) Police Department in Texas has announced the appointment of Ban Tien as its new chief of police, making him the first Asian American to lead the department.

Tien’s appointment is part of METRO’s ongoing efforts to enhance the safety, reliability, and accessibility of the region’s transit system.

Tien brings decades of law enforcement experience to the role. He joined the Houston Police Department in 1997 and was promoted to Executive Assistant Chief in April 2023, becoming the highest-ranking Asian American officer in the department’s history. He has also served as a Special Agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.