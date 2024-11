Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo has lost her race for Position No. 8 to Alexis Mercedes Rinck.

Mercedes Rinck secured a decisive victory with 57%, while Woo garnered 41%.

Woo, known for her advocacy on behalf of Seattle’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and her staunch support for small businesses, particularly AAPI-owned businesses, fell short despite a strong campaign.