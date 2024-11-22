Adena Ishii makes history as Berkeley’s first Asian American mayor

Adena Ishii has won the race for mayor of Berkeley, California, making history as the city’s first Asian American mayor and the first woman of color to hold the position.

In a message to her supporters, Sophie Hahn, who was a leading contender, acknowledged Ishii’s win on Thursday.



“I just spoke with her to offer congratulations and wish her the best as she leads our city through what are likely to be challenging times. It has been a true honor serving on the City Council, and I’m proud of all we’ve achieved together.”

Ishii, an education consultant and former president of the League of Women Voters of Berkeley Albany Emeryville, had never held elected office before her mayoral campaign. Her victory makes her the biggest political outsider to win the Berkeley mayoral race in nearly 50 years, following Gus Newport’s 1979 win, though Newport had been a prominent activist prior to his election.

Reflecting on her groundbreaking win, Ishii expressed her excitement at becoming the city’s first Asian American mayor.



“As a child, whenever we saw an Asian person on TV, we’d call my mom over,” she recalled. “It’s so exciting to think about little girls in Berkeley who will now be able to say, ‘There’s a mayor who looks like me.’”