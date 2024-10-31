White House Diwali event

President Joe Biden honored South Asian American immigrants during the annual Diwali celebration at the White House on Oct. 28. Speaking to an audience adorned in vibrant sarees and sherwanis, Biden reflected on the journeys of many immigrants who traveled to the U.S. in pursuit of better opportunities.

“You were the first in your families to pursue formal education,” Biden remarked, highlighting the sacrifices made by these families as they embarked on their new lives in America with limited resources. He invited the children of Rep. Ro Khanna (California) children on stage, emphasizing the community’s resilience in adapting to a new culture.

Biden also acknowledged the significant contributions of South Asian Americans.

“You have enriched every part of American life.” He also noted that this community is one of the fastest-growing in the nation, affirming its engagement and influence.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, symbolizes the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. This year, the festival is celebrated over five days starting on Oct. 31.

More than 500 guests attended the event, including U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and astronaut Sunita Williams, who delivered remarks via video from the International Space Station. Although Vice President Kamala Harris was absent, having participated in her own campaign event the following day, Biden took a moment to commend her, saying she was selected for her intelligence, toughness, and character.