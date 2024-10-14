WA aerospace industry showcased at Japan International Aerospace Exhibition

Washington state’s aerospace industry will be prominently featured this week at the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition in Tokyo. Industry leaders from across the state will join the Washington State Department of Commerce’s “Choose Washington” team at the event from Oct. 16-19, highlighting a range of aviation and aerospace-related sectors. The group will present the latest innovations under the theme “Leading the Way in Building a Sustainable Future.”

For the first time, the Department of Commerce is collaborating with the Washington Small Business Development Center (Washington SBDC) to welcome new companies to the exhibition and expand export and business opportunities in the sector. The Washington SBDC comprises a network of more than 40 expert business advisors who assist entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout the state.

Delegates from four of Washington’s more than 1,500 aerospace companies will be present to meet with exhibition attendees. Exhibitors include AeroTEC, Industrial Machine Tool, Toolcraft, and US Aluminum Castings.

The Choose Washington delegation will kick off the event by attending the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Following the ceremony, the Washington SBDC international team and Commerce’s economic development team will host marathon meetings with industry leaders, government officials, and dignitaries throughout the exhibition.

