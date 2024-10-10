By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Welcome to another edition of The Layup Drill. In this edition, we look at the amazing year for Shohei Ohtani, the debut of Kumar Rocker, and North Korea’s championship win in soccer.

Kumar Rocker debuts

Texas Rangers’ pitcher, Kumar Rocker, made his Major League Baseball debut on Sept. 12 against the Seattle Mariners. Rocker became the first person of Indian descent to play in Major League Baseball. His maternal grandparents immigrated to the United States from India. Rocker’s father is Black and played in the National Football League. Both traveled to Seattle to watch their son pitch.

Rocker did well in his debut, striking out two Mariners in his first inning. He ended up giving up only 1 run in four innings and striking out 7 in his brief work. The Rangers ended up winning the game against Seattle.

The 24-year-old was a prized prospect entering college and was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in college, but declined to sign with the club and pitched for Vanderbilt University. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series in 2019 after he helped lead Vanderbilt to the NCAA title. He was named the 2019 Freshman of the Year by Baseball America. In 2021, he was drafted by the New York Mets. However, the Mets were concerned with some of his medical information regarding his shoulder. As a result, Rocker decided to play for an independent baseball team while waiting for the 2022 MLB Draft. He was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the draft. He played in the minor leagues for the Rangers but in May 2023, he had surgery on his shoulder ending his season. He returned in 2024 and was so impressive in minor league play that he was called up in September.

Shohei sits alone in 50/50 club

Each month, Shohei Ohtani does something that leaves everyone in baseball in awe. In September, he became the only member of the 50/50 club—he is the first baseball player in history to surpass 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in one season. Ohtani surpassed the benchmarks in one game against the Miami Marlins. Ohtani hit three home runs and stole two bases against the Marlins and surpassed 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same game.

Ohtani finished the regular season with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.

Ohtani signed with the Dodgers in the off-season for $700 million over 10 years. Ohtani did not pitch this year as he is still recovering from an arm ailment. Next year, he intends on returning to the mound as well as serve as a designated hitter.

The Dodgers enter the MLB Playoffs as one of the favorites to win the World Series.

North Korea women wins U-20 World Cup

The North Korean under 20 national soccer team won the Under-10 World Cup last month. The team from North Korea defeated Japan to become one of three countries to be three-time champions of the tournament. North Korea won in 2006 and 2016. The team from North Korea defeated the United States, Brazil, Austria, and Japan to win the title.

Choe II Son, a 17-year-old forward, won the Golden Boot award for the tournament given to the overall top scorer. Son scored the winning goal in the final against Japan and six goals overall for the tournament.

The women’s team earned a rave welcome from family and friends upon their return to the country. Reports indicated that state television showed a parade with streets lined with fans waving national flags and flowers.

Jason can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.