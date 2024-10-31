Sangkoo Yun set to take over as Rotary International president 

Sangkoo Yun will soon take over as Rotary International’s president for the 2026-27 term, following his selection by the nominating committee.

Yun, a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Sae Hanyang, has been actively involved in the organization since 1987. He received the Rotary Foundation’s Distinguished Service Award in 2021-22 and has been honored with several accolades, including the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth II.

Professionally, Yun is the founder and CEO of Dongsuh Corp., a firm specializing in architectural materials, and he leads Youngan Corp., which focuses on real estate and financial investments.

Yun, along with his spouse Eunsun, are benefactors of the Rotary Foundation and members of multiple prestigious societies, underscoring their commitment to the organization’s mission. The couple has two children.