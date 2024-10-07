Samantha Yun Wall wins 2024 Betty Bowen Award

Portland-based artist Samantha Yun Wall has been named the recipient of the 2024 Betty Bowen Award, announced jointly by the Seattle Art Museum (SAM) and the Betty Bowen Committee. The juried award, honoring Northwest artists for their exceptional creativity, includes an unrestricted cash prize of $20,000, up from $15,000 in previous years, and a solo exhibition at SAM.

Wall, born in Seoul in 1977, is recognized for her intricate drawings that explore transcultural identity as a Black Korean immigrant. Drawing inspiration from global mythologies, folktales, and creation narratives, Wall focuses on non-normative female archetypes such as ghosts, monsters, and healers. Through her monochromatic imagery, she challenges societal norms and perceptions, aiming to reshape the portrayal of vilified female figures.

“The committee’s recognition, trust, and support are invaluable encouragement to continue the hard work artists know intimately,” said Wall. “Our contributions are not always validated, yet we wake up every day inspired to create meaningful work. I am grateful for the resources and platform provided by this award, because they allow me to take bolder risks and create from my wildest imaginings.”

Wall’s work has been exhibited widely across Washington and Oregon, including recent shows at the Frye Art Museum in Seattle and the Portland Art Museum. She has received numerous accolades and grants, including the Kayla Skinner Special Recognition Award in 2023.