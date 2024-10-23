Raman Arora: From immigrant dream to Entrepreneur of the Year

Raman Arora, owner of Maggie’s on Meeker in downtown Kent, was awarded the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the annual PLACES Conference in Walla Walla last week.

Arora, originally from Punjab, India, was recognized for her contributions to the Kent community and her entrepreneurial journey. After moving to the Seattle area at age 25, she worked at Dairy Queen and Wild Wheat Bakery & Café before saving enough to purchase Maggie’s on Meeker, a women-owned restaurant that has been a community staple since 2005.

Arora has continued the restaurant’s legacy, maintaining its welcoming atmosphere and giving back to local charities such as the Kent Downtown Partnership and Kiwanis Club.

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award highlights her role in revitalizing Kent’s Main Street and her dedication to community service.