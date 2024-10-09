Racial slur found on Dave Min’s campaign signs

Dave Min, a California state senator campaigning for Congress, reported on Tuesday that signs promoting his candidacy were vandalized in Huntington Beach, including with a derogatory term targeting the AAPI community.

The racial slur was spray-painted on several of Min’s campaign signs—captured in a video shared by his campaign on YouTube. The incident involved at least six defaced signs although not all displayed hate speech.

Huntington Beach Police said that investigators are treating the vandalism as a potential hate crime and are seeking information from the public. No suspects have been identified at this time.