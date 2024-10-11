Political spotlight fuels surge in anti-South Asian sentiment, new study shows

A recent report from Stop AAPI Hate reveals a troubling increase in anti-South Asian sentiment and threats of violence, coinciding with the political rise of Indian Americans Vice President Kamala Harris and Usha Vance, wife of Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance. The report, compiled in collaboration with online extremism monitoring group Moonshot, documents a significant escalation of hate speech and threats against South Asian communities both online and in real-world settings.



Online hate doubles as South Asians face escalating threats

From January 2023 to August 2024, the use of anti-South Asian slurs and slogans in online spaces monitored for domestic violent extremism doubled, according to Moonshot’s analysis. The report notes a direct correlation between the uptick in online hostility and the increased visibility of South Asians in the political arena, particularly after Kamala Harris announced her presidential campaign in July 2024 and Usha Vance’s high-profile presence at the Republican National Convention.



Additionally, the rise of South Asian people to influential government positions has been accompanied by false accusations that this is due to “DEI conspiracies.”

In August 2024 alone, Moonshot recorded 973 online threats targeting Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, with 75% directed specifically at South Asian individuals.

Real-world incidents reflect online hate trends

The rise in online hostility has had real-world consequences, as shown by first-hand accounts gathered through Stop AAPI Hate’s reporting center. Nearly 43% of surveyed South Asian adults reported experiencing a hate incident in 2023, ranging from verbal harassment and physical violence to discriminatory practices by institutions.

One incident reported to Stop AAPI Hate involved a woman being followed and harassed while walking in an Eastern U.S. suburb. The man who confronted her made derogatory remarks about Kamala Harris, linking his hate to the upcoming presidential election.

“He only stopped … when someone he knew came up to talk to him and my sister rushed away,” the woman reported. “It has made her more vigilant about her surroundings.”



Intersection with broader anti-Muslim sentiment

Stop AAPI Hate’s findings also reveal that South Asian communities are often targeted alongside Muslim groups in the U.S., with online calls for violence against Muslims peaking in August 2024, during heightened tensions in the Middle East.

A respondent from Virginia reported being physically attacked and called a “terrorist” while walking in a public park, an experience she linked to her South Asian identity. Another person reported being told to “go back to India” during a confrontation in a California neighborhood.

Challenges in reporting and support

Stop AAPI Hate’s survey found that of those who experienced hate, only 29% received some form of support, such as legal aid or assistance in reporting the incident to authorities. A significant 42% did not speak to anyone about their experiences, citing fears of further harm or lack of trust in available resources.

The report calls for increased support systems and policy interventions to address these gaps. It emphasizes the importance of community-led organizations, legal reforms, and enhanced civil rights protections to ensure that victims feel safe to report incidents and receive the help they need.

To report acts of hate or a hate crime, go to stopaapihate.org/report-hate