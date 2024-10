Seattle police responded to reports of a stabbing on Oct. 10th at 5:46 p.m. in the 500 block of South Jackson Street.

They found a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest and torso. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspect, an adult male, fled the scene and has not yet been caught. The investigation is ongoing with detectives from the Homicide & Assault Unit assigned to the case.