Philippine Airlines ushers in new nonstop service to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Flying to the Philippines just got easier with three weekly nonstop flights to Manila. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) welcomed Philippine Airlines (PAL) Flight PR124 on the evening of Oct. 2, marking a new partnership and a route to an important market for the Northwest region. From Washington state — home to one of the nation’s largest Filipino populations — residents now have the option to fly nonstop to Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL).

To celebrate, SEA and PAL hosted a turret salute and gate ceremony upon the first flight’s arrival. PAL’s President and Chief Operating Officer Captain Stanley K. Ng and Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho spoke. Festivities also included a traditional Filipino dance by the University of Washington’s Filipino American Student Association group, Sayaw, special Filipino treats including by Neighborhood Café’s SEA D Concourse location, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and a gift exchange.

“After years of collaboration with PAL and our Filipino partners, we’re truly excited to welcome this new route to our airport and community,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho. “As a vital gateway to Asia, this destination is especially meaningful for many Filipino Americans in the Northwest. It not only makes it easier for families to connect and reunite but also opens up wonderful opportunities to strengthen our business and tourism ties with the Philippines. Together, we’re building a bridge that brings us closer, both personally and professionally.”

“Today, through these nonstop Manila–Seattle–Manila flights, Philippine Airlines is proud to take the latest big investment in its long-term strategy of building stronger connections to the vast United States travel market,” said PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Captain Stanley K. Ng. “An exciting destination in its own right, Seattle, the Emerald City, is also our newest gateway to the rest of America. Our aim is to stimulate value-added tourism and healthy business activity between the Philippines and not just Washington State, but beyond to Oregon, Nevada, and the U.S. Midwest and Sunbelt regions.”

SEA is PAL’s eighth North American destination and the largest expansion for the carrier’s U.S. network since it first started operating transpacific crossings in 1946. Passengers traveling to MNL on the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER aircraft can also connect to PAL’s regional network, including cities like Cebu, Davao, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur.