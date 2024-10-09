Park, Yang reunite in commercial

McDonald’s will be debuting a series of commercials featuring the reunion of Fresh Off the Boat stars, Randall Park and Hudson Yang as part of its promotional campaign for the new Chicken Big Mac.

This marks the first time the former TV father and son duo have shared the screen since FOB concluded its historic six-season run in 2020, and Yang’s first TV commercial ever.

The ads feature light-hearted banter between Park and Yang about which Big Mac reigns supreme and which one consumers should try for their first Big Mac experience.

“Sharing the screen with Hudson again was a blast. It was like stepping into a time machine back to our Fresh Off the Boat days—except Hudson is like seven feet tall now,” said Park.

“It was both a nostalgic and new experience for me since this is my first commercial,” said Yang, who is now a full-time student at Harvard.