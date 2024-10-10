Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board announces 2024 candidate endorsements

As the 2024 general election approaches, the Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW) Editorial Endorsement Board has completed its review of candidates for key political offices. After a process of thoughtful research, reviews, and deliberation, the board is proud to announce its official endorsements for a range of offices that will shape the future of Washington State and the country at large.

The endorsement process involved the collective input of editorial board members and respected community leaders. The board reviewed the candidates’ backgrounds, platforms, and prior public service. Candidates were also evaluated for their policies and support for issues that positively impact and address community concerns. After independent research and deliberation, each candidate was carefully considered before a consensus was reached. The final decisions reflect the candidates’ ability to advocate for and effectively govern with the interests of our community in mind.

Candidates endorsed for the November 5, 2024 General Election in Washington State:

Federal

U.S. President: Kamala Harris

U.S. Senator: Maria Cantwell

U.S. House of Representatives:

– District 1: Suzan DelBene

– District 3: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

– District 6: Emily Randall

– District 7: Pramila Jayapal

– District 8: Kim Schrier

– District 9: Adam Smith

– District 10: Marilyn Strickland

Washington State

– Governor: Bob Ferguson

– Lieutenant Governor: Denny Heck

– Secretary of State: Steve Hobbs

– Attorney General: Nick Brown

– Commissioner of Public Lands: Dave Upthegrove

Washington State Legislature

– State Senate District 11: Bob Hasegawa

– State Senate District 27: Yasmin Trudeau

– State Senate District 28: T’wina Nobles

– State House District 1, Position 1: Davina Duerr

– State House District 10, Position 1: Clyde Shavers

– State House District 30, Position 2: Kristine Reeves

– State House District 32, Position 1: Cindy Ryu

– State House District 33, Position 2: Mia Gregerson

– State House District 37, Position 1: Sharon Tomiko Santos

– State House District 41, Position 2: My-Linh Thai

– State House District 47, Position 1: Debra Entenman

– State House District 48, Position 1: Vandana Slatter

Judicial

– Supreme Court, Justice Position 2: Sal Mungia

– Court of Appeals, Division I, District 1, Position 7: Janet Chung

– Court of Appeals, Division II, District 1, Position 3: Linda Lee

City of Seattle

– Council Position No. 8: Tanya Woo

The NWAW Endorsement Board strives to reflect the values and concerns of our readership, particularly those in the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. The candidates we have endorsed share our commitment to equity, community development, and addressing issues important to our community such as public safety, healthcare, immigration, and economic growth.

We encourage our readers to familiarize themselves with these candidates and their platforms. The 2024 elections will have far-reaching consequences, and we believe these endorsements represent the best candidates to lead our state and country toward a more prosperous and equitable future.

The Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board

Jeffrey Roh – Board Chair, NWAW

Grace Roh – CEO & Publisher, NWAW

Assunta Ng – Publisher Emeritus, NWAW

Denise Moriguchi – CEO, Uwajimaya

Brian Surratt – President & CEO, Greater Seattle Partners