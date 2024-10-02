Nikkei Manor unveils mural celebrating heritage and resilience in Seattle’s CID

By Keiro Northwest

For Northwest Asian Weekly

Nikkei Manor, a community dedicated to honoring and caring for elders in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), unveiled a new mural by local artist Derek Wu last month. The mural, prominently featured on the exterior of Nikkei Manor, symbolizes the strength, longevity, and rich cultural history of both the neighborhood and its residents.

“We can’t begin to express just how happy we are to introduce our new mural to the neighborhood,” said Karlee Hicks, Keiro Northwest’s Communications Director. “The crane has always held deep significance to Nikkei Manor, and we are grateful to those who have celebrated with us, supported us, and empowered us to continue our mission of serving our elders.”

The mural draws deeply from Wu’s Filipino-Taiwanese heritage and his personal connection to the CID. Despite years of frequent visits to the area, this mural marks his first public art contribution to the neighborhood. Wu’s piece weaves together elements of Japanese symbolism to pay homage to Nikkei Manor’s residents, many of whom have been profoundly affected by the legacy of Japanese American internment during World War II.

The central figure of the mural is the red-crowned crane, or tsuru, indigenous to Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture. The crane, long associated with luck, honor, and longevity, spreads its wings across the canvas, pushed by the same winds that bend the bamboo (take), a symbol of resilience and adaptability. Surrounding the crane, hexagonal clouds inspired by the kikkô pattern—historically found on samurai armor and textiles—evoke themes of strength and protection, echoing the enduring spirit of the CID community.

“The mural is a lovely addition to Nikkei Manor and adds to the overall attractiveness of the Chinatown International District,” said John Okamoto. Okamoto’s father, Tosh Okamoto, co-founded Keiro Northwest. His mother, Toshi, currently lives at Nikkei Manor.

“The International District has long been a symbol of culture, cuisine, and hardworking immigrants, much like my parents,” said Wu. “This neighborhood was one of the few places a person of color could reside in Seattle when it was first established. It’s a place marked by trauma, especially the role of the INS building during the internment of Japanese Americans. I wanted this mural to honor the residents who have been impacted by that history and offer them hope.”

With only one spot of red in the mural, located on the crane’s head, Wu has linked his design to the Japanese flag, symbolizing the unity of air, water, and earth at the point of balance.

While Wu acknowledges the struggles the CID has faced in recent years due to municipal neglect and gentrification, he hopes the mural will serve as a small beacon of hope and renewal. “It’s disheartening to witness the changes here, but I hope this piece offers a reminder of the strength and resilience embedded in this community,” Wu said.

The mural’s unveiling at Nikkei Manor marks a celebration of heritage, culture, and the enduring strength of a community that has long been a vital part of Seattle’s history.

Nikkei Manor, part of Keiro Northwest, is committed to providing culturally responsive care and a vibrant living environment for elders in Seattle’s CID. Rooted in the Japanese American community, Nikkei Manor strives to support its residents with dignity, respect, and compassion.

Northwest Asian Weekly contributed to this report.