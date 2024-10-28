New proposal unveiled to tackle after-hours violence

In response to a surge in violence associated with after-hours nightclubs, Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo unveiled a legislative proposal on Monday aimed at enhancing safety and accountability in these establishments. The announcement brings together community stakeholders, victims’ families, and nightclub operators to address growing concerns over nightlife-related violence.

“Hearing from these groups helped shape this proposal,” said Woo. The goals are to bring safety, enforcement, and accountability to after-hour clubs, support business opportunities, and provide a safe nightlife for residents.”

The proposed legislation introduces a new regulatory license for businesses that operate between 2 and 5 a.m. Key safety requirements include prohibiting entry to individuals under 21, banning alcohol sales during the designated hours, and mandating security measures such as trained personnel and video surveillance.

The legislation comes in the wake of several tragic incidents linked to after-hours venues, including the shooting death of Donnie Chin in the Chinatown-International District (CID) in 2015. A community leader and director of the International District Emergency Center, Chin was known for his efforts to protect the CID from violence connected to nightlife activities.

The new regulations also carry significant penalties for non-compliance, including fines and potential criminal charges. Under the proposal, establishments found operating without the required license would face a $1,000 fine for the first offense, with subsequent violations classified as misdemeanors.