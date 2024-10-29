New designation at UCLA boosts efforts to AAPI students

LOS ANGELES — The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) officially received the designation as an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI) on Tuesday, joining over 200 colleges and universities across the nation that focus on supporting underserved Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander students.

This designation is particularly significant because it challenges the common stereotype of the “model minority,” which overlooks the diversity among the nearly 50 groups included in this classification. Reports indicate notable disparities in admissions and graduation rates among various Asian American and Pacific Islander subgroups, underscoring the need for targeted efforts to improve outcomes for underrepresented populations.

Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt said, “The AANAPISI designation will allow UCLA to tap new sources of funding that will help us foster a welcoming and supportive environment where all students can thrive.” He noted that this recognition reflects UCLA’s commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by these student populations.

Students from these communities often encounter significant obstacles, including financial instability, familial responsibilities, and limited guidance in navigating higher education. Many are first-generation college students who may not be fully aware of the resources available to them, contributing to higher dropout rates. Additionally, challenges such as campus racial climate and feelings of invisibility can complicate their educational experiences.

With the AANAPISI designation, UCLA will be eligible for federal funding aimed at enhancing research, programming, and services that promote student success. Currently, 35.1% of UCLA undergraduates identify as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander, making this support essential.