New Barbie doll celebrates Diwali 

Mattel has introduced a special Diwali Barbie doll just in time for the upcoming festival of lights, set to be celebrated on Oct. 31. The doll, designed by Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, aims to celebrate the rich heritage of Indian fashion and culture.

The Barbie Signature figurine features a stunning ensemble that includes a patterned lehenga skirt, a floral vest called a koti, and a cropped top known as a choli. Dubbed the “Moonlight Bloom” set, the outfit is adorned with dahlias, jasmine, and Indian lotus flowers, symbolizing strength and beauty. Completing the look are sparkling earrings and gold bangles, designed to reflect the vibrant spirit of Diwali.

Dongre expressed her excitement about collaborating with Mattel. She noted that she never owned a Barbie as a child due to limited availability in India, making this project particularly special for her.

The Barbie Diwali doll is available to purchase for $40 at major retailers like Target, Amazon, and Walmart, as well as on Mattel’s website.