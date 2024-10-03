National Day of Korea celebrates strength and cultural richness

By Staff

Northwest Asian Weekly

On Sept. 30, the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle hosted a reception at Benaroya Hall to celebrate the National Day of Korea (which occurs today, on Oct. 3). Distinguished guests, elected officials, community members and participants attended the reception, hosted by Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle Seo Eunji.

According to a release sent from the consulate, “last year marked a significant milestone in the relationship between the Republic of Korea and the United States, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Republic of Korea–U.S. alliance. It began with the 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty, which has been a cornerstone of South Korea’s remarkable economic growth and democratic success. The alliance, last year, was finally upgraded into a ‘Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,’ beyond security and economy, encompassing areas like science, technology, cybersecurity, climate change, and even culture and education.”

Dressed in her traditional Korean hanbok, Seo expressed her appreciation to the leaders of the Korean community for all their contributions made to improve the Korean exchange and partnership. This is the third time she’s hosted this annual celebration since she first assumed her role in March 2022. Recently she had the honor of becoming the first Korean diplomat inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame.

She highlighted that last year, “South Korea became the largest investor and foreign employer in the U.S., showing we’re not just good at making K-Pop, K-drama and K-movies, but also we are making good quality jobs.” Seo shared her ongoing commitment, “As I continue my journey as Consul General, I pledge to further strengthen the ties between our two nations, taking our partnership to new heights.”

According to the release from the consulate, “South Korea is playing a more active role in promoting global freedom, peace, and prosperity. Its foreign policy focuses on three key pillars. First, it is deepening partnerships with like-minded nations that share its vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, engaging actively in G7 and NATO. Second, South Korea is shaping international norms by leveraging its strengths. In particular, in AI governance, Korea is leading the agenda in the field of military domain as well as the private sector. Third, South Korea is strengthening ties with the Global South, sharing its unique development experience to support these nations in achieving sustainable growth.”

Distinguished leaders and elected officials also presented at the National Day of Korea reception, emphasizing the important relationship between Korea and the United States.

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs reflected on the strong bond that unites the Republic of Korea, Washington state, and the United States. “Today South Korea is the 14th largest economy in the world and the 4th largest in Asia, a remarkable feat for a nation that rebuilt from the ground up. South Korea is also one of Washington state’s most valuable partners. As our fourth largest trading partner, Korea plays a vital role in industries such as aerospace, technology, agriculture and electronic devices.”

Hobbs described Korea as also the leading investor in Washington state, and that “in addition to being an economic strategic powerhouse, South Korea’s cultural influence is impossible to ignore.”

Washington Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (10th Congressional District), thanked the Consul General for fostering the very strong U.S.–Korea relationship. Stickland is Korean American and was born in Seoul. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, she highlighted the strong interest in unifying families, finding a way for peace on the Korean peninsula, and elevating and lifting up Korean Americans. “Washington state has such a strong and important relationship with Korea. We’ve got to make sure that that relationship endures.”

Strickland described meeting Korean War veterans, who were brought to tears when seeing images of what Korea is today. “It’s a very remarkable story of resilience, of tenacity and one of the strongest economies in the world.” Strickland also thanked U.S. Army General Xavier T. Brunson in attendance, who was recently promoted as General, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command, to serve as Commander of U.S. Forces Korea. She had the honor to introduce him at his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.

General Xavier Brunson extended his heartfelt thanks to Seo for her leadership, and said, “Tonight as we celebrate Korea National Day, we honor not only Korea’s rich heritage, but also a captivating culture that strengthens our partnership, our ironclad alliance, and lets us remember the spirit of those years long long ago that have brought us together.”

On behalf of the U.S. Navy, Rear Admiral Mark B. Sucato, Commander of Navy Region Northwest, congratulated the Republic of Korea’s celebration of the National Day of Korea. He, too, emphasized the strong bond between the two countries. “Since 1953, the Republic of Korea and the United States’ alliance has been a cornerstone in national security, peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia and on the Korean Peninsula, but it’s so much more than that. Over the last seven decades, we’ve been partners, we’ve been allies … and it’s created a bond that is linked by a shared interest in peace, prosperity and freedom in the Indo–Pacific region.”

Deputy Mayor of Seattle, Greg Wong, conveyed the gratitude for contributions of the Korean community to the City of Seattle, as well as the gratitude to create and strengthen relationships and cultural exchanges, such as recent reciprocal delegations of leaders between Seattle and its sister city of Daejeon to learn and exchange ideas, information, innovation and technology..

Consul Gen. Seo presented plaques of appreciation to honor Hobbs, Brunson, and Sucato, in recognition of their support, leadership and dedicated services. Certificates of appreciation were also presented to Krishna Thiagarajan, CEO and President of Seattle Symphony and Benaroya Hall, and Christina Sheppelmann, General Director of Seattle Opera. The Ambassador for Peace Medal was awarded posthumously to honor Captain Mark M. Gantar, USN (received by Honorary Consul of Ethiopia, Mark Gantar).

Elected officials and representatives of the cities of Bellevue, Tacoma, Lynnwood, Mukilteo, Edmonds, and Kent also each presented proclamations recognizing Oct. 3, 2024 as Korea National Day. Elected officials and representatives included Lynne Robinson, Mayor of Bellevue; Victoria Woodards, Mayor of Tacoma; Nathan MacDonald, Manager of Communications & Public Affairs of Lynnwood; Jason Moon, Councilmember of Mukilteo; Will Chen, Councilmember of Edmonds; and Satwinder Kaur, Council President of Kent.

Sam Cho, Commissioner at the Port of Seattle, concluded the program with a toast to shared prosperity. He spoke of the recent historical occasion in which President Biden celebrated and hosted the nation’s first ever Chuseok Celebration at the White House on Sept. 17th.

Commissioner Cho concluded, “Nothing filled me with more pride than being in the White House, wearing a hanbok, representing our heritage… Not only because our community has come a long way, but because there is a new found pride in our heritage. Of course, that pride, that prosperity, that honor, that our community faces today is a direct result of the U.S.–Korea alliance…We should all feel extremely proud of how far our community has come… that the U.S.–Korea alliance is strong, that the alliance has become mutually beneficial.”