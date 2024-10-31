Michigan school board president criticized for stereotyping Asians

Recent emails from the president of the Troy School District board in Michigan have sparked controversy. They argue that Karl Schmidt’s comments reinforce harmful stereotypes about Asian American families.

These emails, sent to math departments at several universities, were intended to seek advice on the district’s math curriculum during a heated debate over the removal of honors programs in middle schools. Schmidt, along with five other board members, voted to eliminate these programs, much to the dismay of many parents.

In his emails, Schmidt suggested that “Chinese and Southern Asian parents” were particularly upset about losing honors classes because of a belief that academic achievement is tied to social status. He also implied that Asian American parents prefer a faster, more computational approach to learning rather than a deeper educational experience. This didn’t sit well with local parents and activists, who felt that Schmidt’s comments misrepresented their community.

About 39% of students in the Troy School District identify as Asian American, including many of Chinese and Indian descent. Activists pointed out that Schmidt seemed to overlook the fact that parents from various backgrounds were advocating for honors programs. They expressed concern that his remarks could negatively impact how Asian American students are viewed at universities.

Last week, the civil rights group American Citizens for Justice publicly condemned Schmidt, calling for an apology and censure from the board.

In response, Schmidt has apologized, acknowledging that his comments were inappropriate. He expressed a desire to open a dialogue with those he upset.