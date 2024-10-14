MG2 Foundation awards grant for breast cancer research

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the MG2 Foundation has awarded Dr. Christoph Lee at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center a research grant of $176,000 for his studies on breast cancer.

For decades, the multidisciplinary team of physician-scientists at Fred Hutch and UW Medicine has leveraged their expertise in oncology, radiology, and surgery to provide more precise and effective care. Their advancements include the development of artificial intelligence tools for earlier cancer detection, innovative imaging techniques to track cancer’s spread, and refined surgical methods to enhance patients’ quality of life.

Over the years, MG2 Architecture has contributed more than $2 million for breast cancer awareness initiatives, primarily through their annual “Swing for the Care” golf tournament.

