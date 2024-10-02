King County Metro celebrates Operators of the Year Emmanuel “Manny” Bautista and Thulin Tolliver

Metro celebrated two Operators of the Year on Sept. 26, marking the rare occasion of two drivers being selected for the annual honor.

Emmanuel “Manny” Bautista and Thulin Tolliver were jointly honored as Metro’s 2023 Operators of the Year during a ceremony at the Center/Atlantic Base.

“Every day, their commitment to safety and reliable service stands out,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “Their dedication is a shining example of King County’s public service, always putting our residents first.”

Thulin Tolliver drives bus routes from Metro’s Bellevue Base and has been a part-time operator since 1992. She has earned multiple Safe Driver Awards and lots of praise for her commitment to excellent service.

Born in Casper, Wyoming, Tolliver attended Green River Community College for precision tools, drawing, and electro-mechanical graphing.

She joined Metro because she loves serving people from all over the world. In addition to her work as an operator, Tolliver is the owner of multiple small businesses, including T&T’s Wine, a floral shop, and a gift shop. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, hosting dinner parties, attending family gatherings, walking, and fishing.

“This has been a journey,” Tolliver told the crowd at the ceremony. “This (day) will forever be remembered for me. I don’t take this lightly.”

Emmanuel “Manny” Bautista joined Metro in 1989 and drives bus routes from Metro’s North Base. He has earned numerous Safe Driver Awards and rider commendations during his tenure.

Born and raised in the Philippines, he attended the Far Eastern University and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Before joining Metro, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service, where he served as a vehicle maintenance manager.

When he joined Metro, he thought it would be brief, but instead it became a long and meaningful career in which he enjoys serving the public. Outside of work, Bautista is a husband, father, and grandfather. In his free time, he enjoys boating, fishing, and camping.

Bautista, too, said he was moved by the award.

“I want to thank my family,” he told the crowd, “especially my wife, for all her support.”

At the ceremony, each operator was presented with a ring to commemorate their recognition as Metro’s Operators of the Year. Their achievements will also be shared with the broader public, and their photos will grace bus cards inside and outside of Metro coaches throughout the year. Additionally, their photos will be featured on the cover of the Route Book used by Metro operators.