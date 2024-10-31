ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Kin On Home Care relocates to new office in CID

Kin On Home Care and Social Services has officially moved to a new location in the Chinatown-International District (CID), following four years at the Pacific Rim Center. The organization celebrated its relocation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new street-level office in Village Square II, located at 715 South Lane Street.

The new space will not only accommodate regular services but also serve as a hub for community events and workshops aimed at supporting the Asian senior community. 

