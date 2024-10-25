Ken Jeong celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Actor and comedian Ken Jeong celebrated the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Jeong has gained fame for his performances in “The Hangover,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Community,” and “Dr. Ken,” the latter reflecting his notable background in medicine prior to pursuing acting.

Joel McHale, his friend and “Community” co-star, remarked on Jeong’s impressive journey.

“He completed his residency at UCLA, putting in countless hours to become a doctor. And while he was doing that, he thought, ‘Why not try some open mics?’”

In his speech, Jeong expressed deep gratitude to his supporters, especially his wife.

“Many people say they wouldn’t be here without their spouse. For me, it’s absolutely true. So Tran, I adore you. You are my partner in every adventure. I honestly can’t imagine my life without you.”

Jeong dedicated part of his speech to inspire others, particularly Asian Americans aspiring to make it in Hollywood.

“To that one Asian American person out there who feels uncertain about their dreams, come visit 1708 Vine Street. My star is right beside those of Lucy Liu and Anna May Wong, just as I wished.”