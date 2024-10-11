Justice Mary Yu among honorees at Puget Sound Business Journal’s Women of Influence Awards

Justice Mary Yu of the Washington State Supreme Court will be honored as one of the distinguished recipients at the Puget Sound Business Journal’s 21st Annual Women of Influence Awards. The ceremony, set for Nov. 14, at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue, will celebrate women leaders who have made significant contributions within the Puget Sound region.

In addition to her commitment to social justice and equity, Yu was the first Asian American, Latina, and openly LGBTQ+ justice on the Washington Supreme Court.

The Women of Influence Awards highlights women who have demonstrated leadership in their industries, positively impacting their communities and serving as mentors to others. Alongside Yu, honorees from various fields such as business, education, and technology will share their stories of success.