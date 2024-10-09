Jinjo Crew wows audience with breaking showcase for Korea National Day

By Kai Curry

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle knows how to throw a party. In honor of this year’s Korea National Day, the Consulate invited world-famous Grand Slam B-boy group, Jinjo Crew, to perform at Benaroya Hall on Sept. 30. In addition to the mind-blowing show, which included an exhibition showdown with local breakers, Massive Monkees, an impressive reception was held for VIPs.

I’m going to age myself here. I watched the original “breakdancing” movie when it came out in the 1980s, and this movie allowed a significant art form to “break” (so to speak) into the mainstream. That said, Jinjo Crew’s founder, B-Boy Skim, schooled me, as he should have, on the proper use of the term “breaking” instead of break dancing. “Breaking” more correctly represents not only the activity’s cultural origins in the Bronx in New York City, but also the musical origin of extending instrumentals into “breaks” where dancers could express themselves.

And express themselves they did. I did not realize how purely joyful breaking could be. I had seen some U.S. crews breaking in parking lots and the like, exuding a sort of Route 66 motorcycle gang or street racer posse vibe. I’d seen everyone acting cool, with the requisite hand gestures (code for “way to go” or “suck it” or you-name-it). However, I had never seen so much smiling and professionalism on one stage associated with this dynamic dance form. Next to me in the audience, an Asian elder challenged me to keep pace with her energetic clapping. Behind me, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and a U.S. Army honoree of the evening, I Group Commanding General, Xavier T. Brunson, voiced approval. From this enthusiasm—and the screaming of teenagers—there was no doubt: Jinjo Crew was awesome.

B-Boy Skim, who hails from Seoul, South Korea, founded Jinjo Crew in 2001. The name, “Jinjo,” means “rising fire,” which gives you a visual for their passion and skill, not to mention the accompanying flourishes of costume and digitized backgrounds that they bring to the show. They are what is called a “grand slammer”—the first in breaking—because they have won all five of the world’s most prestigious b-boy competitions, from REDBULLBC ONE in 2008 to the UK BBOY CHAMPIONSHIP in 2012. They have formerly gone head-to-head with Seattle’s Massive Monkees, about a decade ago, which made it even more enjoyable to watch these two crews, with different energies but equal talent, go at it in Benaroya Hall.

Jinjo Crew—and I hope they don’t mind this description—to me had moves like upside-down ballet. They were graceful, athletic, nimble, acrobatic. They combined hip hop dance with Korean tradition, such as wearing Korean masks or culturally appropriate tunics and the Korean man’s “gat” (hat). Very aware of both past and present trends, Jinjo Crew included an entertaining segment based on the popular TV show, “Squid Game,” with audience participation—a young boy was asked to mimic the green-masked participants’ breaking moves, and he was a very good sport. Jinjo Crew’s resident beatboxer, Beat Box H-Has, also stunned everyone with his incredible skill at creating entire musical pieces with just his own mouth, lips, and tongue.

Consul General Eun-ji Seo certainly proved her street cred by inviting Jinjo Crew to perform for us.

“I wanted to introduce these globally recognized superstars to my beloved Seattle audience as soon as possible to show their both modern and unique traditional Korean style routine,” she told the Asian Weekly. “Jinjo Crew is not only the most ‘Legendary’ breaking crew in the world, but also marked ‘Les Trois Coups’ at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Jinjo Crew’s visit to Seattle is deeply significant for the local Korean community. Through their performances, audiences can experience rich Korean heritage, blending with the energy of breaking.”

At first, B-Boy Skim practiced breaking as a hobby. From there, he decided to make his passion his profession, and he formed Jinjo Crew, which still hosts some of the original members, along with some new. He knew he wanted to aim for the “global stage” and his aim was true. According to B-Boy Skim in an interview with the Asian Weekly—and no doubt it’s the same for others in the Crew—breaking provides him many rewards “in his heart.” He enjoys visiting the U.S. “where breaking started” and he knew that, with focused effort, he and Jinjo Crew could rise to the top. He feels inspired by the leading dancers in the breaking world, but also by anyone who is a devoted professional in their field, which pushes him to “be the best,” also.

Traveling to Seattle from South Korea in order to be a part of our local Korea National Day celebration was a great honor, B-Boy Skim said. “We are really proud that we could work within the gaps between Americans and Koreans and make us feel like one.”

Why didn’t we hear more about these guys during the Paris Olympics? If you thought that breaking isn’t for you, think again. An audience of all ages demonstrated their appreciation in full voice for Korea National Day. There was no doubt Jinjo Crew was a big hit for everyone present, and that their breaking was something that could bring our two countries together. As Consul General Seo emphasized to the Asian Weekly, “this event offers a chance to reconnect with our roots and share our story, fostering pride and unity. Dance transcends language, creating emotional bonds and inviting everyone to embrace the beauty of cultural exchange.”

