ISRD Board election set for Nov. 19

The International Special Review District (ISRD) Board will hold its annual election of board members exclusively by mail-in ballot.



Two board positions are up for election: Position #3 for a Business Owner, Property Owner, or Employee, and Position #5 for At-Large. Nominations closed on Oct. 15, resulting in three candidates.

For Position #3, Jade Yan, an employee of SCIDpda, seeks election to represent the perspectives of the residents she serves. Yan, a second-generation Chinese-American, has a background in community social work.

For Position #5, two candidates are vying for the position. CJ Brockway, a lighting designer, has worked on community lighting studies in the Chinatown International District and aims to give back to the community. Samantha Wong, a practicing architect with previous board experience, was appointed to the ISRD Board earlier this year (her term is set to end on Nov. 30) and emphasizes the importance of preserving the district’s architectural character and cultural heritage.

Completed ballots must be received by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods by Tuesday, Nov. 19. Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early to ensure they arrive by the deadline.

On Nov. 19, staff will hold special office hours at Hing Hay Coworks, 409 Maynard Ave S., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where completed ballots can also be submitted. Vietnamese and Chinese interpretation will be available.

The ISRD Board was established in 1973 to protect the unique qualities of the Chinatown International District. It comprises seven members—five elected by the community and two appointed by the Mayor—with terms lasting two years.

For more information on the election and the ISRD, visit seattle.gov/neighborhoods/preservation/id.htm.