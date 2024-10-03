Halley Cody sworn in as criminal deputy prosecutor

Halley Cody was sworn in as a criminal deputy prosecutor by Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez of Washington Supreme Court on Sept. 27 in the downtown King County Superior Court House.

Cody, a Korean adoptee, is daughter of the former King County Superior Court judge Harriett Cody and Harvey Sadis. During the short ceremony, Cody thanked her adopted family and also her birth mother from South Korea with tears. “This is the life she wanted me to have.”

Cody graduated from Seattle University (SU) School of Law last summer. She recently passed the bar exam. She was a member of the SU Law Review, SU Moot Court Board; president of Plaintiff’s Law Association; alumni outreach coordinator; and Gregoire Fellow of Womxn of Color Coalition.

More than 30 people attended the ceremony inside Judge David Keenan’s courtroom, who was hosting the event. Several of Cody’s family members, colleagues, and friends attended including her godmother Martha Choe, former Seattle City Council member, and representatives from SU law school.