Funding restoration efforts for Seattle Channel amid budget concerns

In a move to secure the future of the Seattle Channel, Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss has proposed bridge funding and new legislation aimed at restoring and enhancing the channel’s resources.

As budget chair of the Council, Strauss outlined a plan on Oct. 30 that includes fully restoring the Seattle Channel’s funding, which is essential for maintaining its original programming and preventing staff layoffs.

“This will enable it to continue creating its original programming and prevent layoffs of its staff,” he said.

Additionally, Strauss plans to establish an expert work group tasked with recommending sustainable funding strategies for the Seattle Channel. This initiative aims to secure the channel’s independence and identify new funding sources to support its operations in the long term.

The Seattle Channel has been a vital resource for local journalism, particularly for communities of color, offering programming that highlights civic and cultural issues in the region. The channel has seen significant growth in viewership, with more than 1.7 million views in the first eight months of 2024 alone.

In a previous open letter, community leaders expressed alarm over proposed budget cuts that would halve the production staff and threaten the station’s original programming, including popular shows like CityStream. It called for the restoration of full funding to preserve government transparency and represent Seattle’s diverse communities effectively.