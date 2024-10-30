Fukutaki inducted as Chair of ACCT board of directors

Richard Fukutaki, a member of the Bellevue College Board of Trustees, has officially stepped into the role of board chair for the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). He was inducted during the ACCT Leadership Congress held on Oct. 26 in Seattle.

The ACCT is a national nonprofit that brings together trustees from community, technical, and junior colleges to advocate for student success and tackle real-world challenges in education. Before becoming chair, Fukutaki served as the organization’s secretary-treasurer and vice chair since 2021. He’s breaking new ground as the first Asian man, first Japanese American, and the first descendant of a Japanese incarceration camp family to lead the ACCT.